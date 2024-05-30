Elon Musk Takes A Dig At OpenAI's New Board, Agrees It Has 'No Real Power' After Former Member Calls Out Sam Altman

Loading... Loading...

xAI founder Elon Musk has once again criticized leading AI startup OpenAI, agreeing that its board of directors has "no real power."

What Happened: Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his views on the governance of OpenAI.

Responding to a post that said the new old OpenAI board was "just there for show and had no real power," Musk said this applies to the new board as well.

"And so is the new board," he said.

This post comes in the wake of allegations made by former OpenAI board members about the organization’s operations. They said that the board was not informed about key decisions, including the launch of ChatGPT.

As fallout from Altman's controversial firing and subsequent return to the company, OpenAI constituted a new board comprising of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. The startup has also set up a new governance team to evaluate the safety of its AI models.

Why It Matters: Musk’s post adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI. The organization has been under scrutiny following allegations of "deceptive and chaotic behavior" by its CEO, Sam Altman.

Former board members Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley have called for stricter AI regulation to "tame market forces" for "humanity’s sake."

Musk’s criticism of the board’s lack of power could further fuel the debate on the need for more stringent oversight of AI organizations.

Musk’s relationship with OpenAI has been strained in the past, with the tech mogul even suing the organization and Altman for "refining AGI" to maximize profits for Microsoft.

