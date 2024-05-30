Robert Kennedy Jr. Says Ukraine Escalation 'Getting Out Of Control' After Russian Nuclear Early Warning Systems Targeted — Slams Biden For Not Talking To Russian President: Is He Worse Than Stalin?

Loading... Loading...

What Happened: On Monday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voiced his concerns over the escalating situation between Ukraine and Russia. He compared the current lack of direct communication channels with historical measures taken by his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, to prevent accidental wars during the Cold War era.

Kennedy Jr. criticized President Joe Biden for not establishing a direct line of communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he believes could avert potential catastrophic errors. He questioned the rationale behind the U.S. strategy that seems to avoid dialogue with Putin, especially when considering the leaders the U.S. has negotiated with in the past.

The post on X, formerly Twitter, shared on Wednesday, reflects Kennedy Jr.’s view that the current U.S. approach could be increasing the risk of an unintended conflict, especially in light of Ukraine’s attempts to disrupt Russian early warning systems.

Why It Matters: The context behind Kennedy Jr.’s tweet is rooted in recent actions by Ukraine that have raised alarms in the U.S. According to a Washington Post report, Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Russian nuclear early-warning systems have prompted concern from U.S. officials. These strikes could destabilize the already tense relations between the two nations.

The U.S. is reportedly apprehensive about Ukraine’s strikes on Russian ballistic missile early-warning sites. This unease comes at a critical juncture as the Biden administration contemplates lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of U.S.-supplied weapons for cross-border attacks.

Earlier, Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 elections, had criticized the U.S. for avoiding negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine, suggesting that Russia was “acting in good faith.”

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal