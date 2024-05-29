RFK Jr Lashes Out Against Tearing Down Confederate Statues: 'There Were Heroes In The Confederacy Who Didn't Have Slaves'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent podcast, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate for the presidency, expressed his strong disapproval of the removal of Confederate statues.

What Happened: Kennedy Jr. voiced his opposition to the removal of Confederate statues, including that of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a recent episode of the “Timcast IRL” podcast.

“I have a visceral reaction against, against the attacks on those statues,” Kennedy Jr. said. “There were heroes in the Confederacy who didn't have slaves and, you know, I just, I just have a visceral reaction against destroying history. I don't like it. I think we should celebrate who we are.”

He further added, “We should celebrate the good qualities of everybody. … If we want to find people who were completely virtuous on every issue throughout history, we would erase all of history.”

Kennedy Jr. also criticized the removal of Lee’s statue in Charlottesville, which was removed in 2021 and later destroyed. He suggested that the nation should be able to “live with our ancestors who didn't agree with us on everything and who did things that are now regarded as immoral or wrong.”

When asked about his use of “Indigenous Peoples' Day” instead of “Columbus Day,” Kennedy Jr. stated that he does not advocate for the replacement of Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day but rather for the recognition of various communities.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s comments come amid a series of political challenges and controversies. Recently he failed to secure the Libertarian Party presidential nomination, being eliminated in the first round.

Additionally, Kennedy has been involved in a public feud with former President Donald Trump. The rivalry has escalated as polls indicate a narrowing gap between Democratic and GOP candidates, adding further tension to the political landscape.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, betting odds have fluctuated, with Trump emerging as the favorite. This dynamic political environment makes Kennedy’s statements and actions even more significant.

