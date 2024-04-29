Trump-Kennedy Jr. Feud Escalates As Polls Indicate Gap Between Democract, GOP Candidates Narrowing

Loading... Loading...

The political rivalry between former President Donald Trump and third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is heating up as recent polls indicate a closer race than expected.

What Happened: The feud between Trump and Kennedy is intensifying. Kennedy’s third-party candidacy is now perceived as a significant threat to both Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden, reported The Hill.

Trump recently used his Truth Social platform to label Kennedy as a “Plant” for the Democrats, intended to aid Biden’s re-election. He further stated that a vote for Kennedy would be a “WASTED PROTEST VOTE.”

Kennedy countered Trump’s social media onslaught, describing it as a “barely coherent barrage of wild and inaccurate claims.”

Contrary to initial beliefs that Kennedy’s candidacy would pose more risks to the Democrats, recent polling data from Decision Desk HQ paints a more complex picture. The gap between Trump and Biden is narrowing, resulting in a three-way race.

See Also: Amid Latest Indictments, Former Trump Aide Slams Ex-President Over Treatment Of ‘Bodies Around Him’: ‘He Takes Out Everybody Who Is Loyal To Him’

Why It Matters: Trump’s attack on Kennedy last week suggests growing concerns within his camp about Kennedy’s influence. Meanwhile, the latest NBC News poll indicates that Kennedy could potentially draw more votes away from Trump than Biden.

Interestingly, the poll shows that a larger portion of Trump voters are switching their support to Kennedy, compared to those who initially chose Biden. This shift in voter preference could significantly impact the 2024 presidential race.

As the 2024 election betting odds heat up, both Democrats and Republicans are vying to define Kennedy’s political persona, acknowledging his potential influence on the race’s outcome.

Photo via Shutterstock

Read Next: TTrump’s Niece Says Ex-President Could Face Criminal Charges Over His PACs’ Sketchy Transactions: ‘Donald’s Legal Quagmire Deepens’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.