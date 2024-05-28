Netflix May End Offline Viewing on Windows App

Loading... Loading...

Netflix Inc NFLX may soon stop supporting offline viewing on its Microsoft Corp MSFT Windows app, according to multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Netflix has started notifying Windows users about this change, which will likely come with an upcoming update, the Business Standard reports.

Screenshots of the notification reveal that the downloads will no longer be supported on the Windows app but will still be available on supported mobile devices.

The notification also mentioned new features like access to live events and compatibility with ad-supported subscription plans.

Some users received a similar notification without the mention of discontinuing offline viewing, suggesting that Netflix might limit the feature to specific regions or premium plans.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that its ad-supported subscription plan now has over 40 million global monthly active users, a significant increase from the previous year's five million.

Meanwhile, Netflix enables users to play multiple games offline. These include Minecraft, Monument Valley 2, Final Fantasy VI, and Super Hexagon.

In April, Netflix reported first-quarter revenue of $9.37 billion, up 14.8% year over year, surpassing the Street consensus of $9.275 billion. EPS of $5.28 beat the Street consensus of $4.51.

Netflix added 9.33 million paid net new subscribers in the first quarter, reaching a total of 269.60 million subscribers.

Analysts flagged Netflix's expanding user base, beating its competitors, paired with advanced ad targeting, making it indispensable for advertisers.

Netflix stock gained over 64% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Next Gen Media And Gaming ETF GGME and REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF FEPI.

Price Action: NFLX shares were down 0.20% at $645.48 at the last check Tuesday.

