Economist Predicts Bitcoin Will Surge Past $110K In Q3 Despite Recession Fears; Expert Warns A Second Trump Term Could Worsen US-China Relations - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Crypto
- Argentina Seeks Guidance From El Salvador On Bitcoin Adoption
- Where Is Ethereum’s Price Headed 5 Days After The ETF Approval?
- What Does Bitcoin’s Future Price Movement Depend On? Analysts Single Out These Key Catalysts
- Bitcoin To Surge Over $110K In Q3 Despite Impending Recession Fears, Says Economist Henrik Zeberg
- Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Launch Yet Another NFT Collection On Binance Despite $1B Lawsuit
- Solana-based CAT Memecoin Crashes After Team Accused Of Hacking And Price Manipulation
- Former SEC Chief Predicts Inevitable Trading Of Ethereum Spot ETFs In US; Market-Data Provider Draws Parallels With Bitcoin’s Post-ETF Success
- Mt. Gox’s $2.9B Bitcoin Transfer Spooks Traders: Big Dip Incoming?
- Shiba Inu Investor Turns $2,625 Investment In ‘Dogecoin Killer’ To $1.1M Afer 3.5 Years Of Inactivity
- Telegram-Based Notcoin Bounces Back From Dud Opening Week — Leaves Floki, Bonk, Dogwifhat Trailing In The Dust
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Edge Higher On Memorial Day: Analyst Finds The Climb ‘Encouraging’ On Stock Market Holiday
US Markets
- Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Netflix To Rally Over 8%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday
- Wall Street Eyes Mixed Start After Memorial Day Break: Tech And Meme Stocks Gain; Analyst Says Sustained Selloff ‘Unlikely’
- Investor Optimism Improves, Nasdaq Settles At Record High
US Politics
- Second Trump Term Could Lead To ‘Confrontational Relationship’ Between China, US, Says Expert: ‘Likely Experience A New Round Of Large-Scale Decline’
- Trump In Trouble After Memorial Day Post Defaming Judge, E. Jean Carroll? Author’s Attorney Says ‘All Options Are On The Table’
- Paul Krugman Schools Americans ‘Righteously Angry’ About Soaring Costs: Biden’s Price Levels Mirror Reagan’s Inflation Triumph
World Politics
- Russian Experts Aided Kim Jong Un’s Space Ambitions Before North Korea’s Spy Satellite Launch Failure: Report
- Beijing Urges US To Refrain From ‘Dangerous And Destabilizing Actions’ Amid South China Sea Dispute
- Amid China Threat, Taiwan Faces Internal Crisis As Thousands Protest In Taipei Over Controversial Legislative Push
US Economy
- Powell’s Fed Stuck In ‘Hotel California?’ Cleveland Chief Calls For Detailed Policy Remarks: ‘Words Check In But It Is Hard To Get Them To Check Out
Tech
- Printing The Future: 3D-Printed Homes Offer Affordable, Eco-Friendly Solutions Across The Nation
- Why ‘Meme Stocks’ GameStop, AMC Are Surging Premarket Today
- Baozun Beats Revenue Estimates with Strong Q1 Growth, Shares Surge
- PayPal To Launch Ad Business Using Customer Data, Hires Former Uber Exec To Lead
- ‘Election Risks And Potential Tariffs’ Among Other Geo-Political Issues Impacting Temu’s Parent PDD, Says Analyst: ‘Leading Many To Attach Zero Or Even Negative Value’
- Microsoft’s New Update Will Let Windows 11 Users Extract Text From Images On Android Phones
- Apple’s First OLED-Screen Tablet, The iPad Pro Targets 9M Shipments This Year: Report
Electric Vehicle
- Toyota, Subaru, Mazda Aim For Carbon-Neutral Future In Engine Development: Details
- What’s Draining Tesla Stock Premarket Today?
- Forget Tesla? Young American Drivers Overwhelmingly Say ‘Yes’ To Chinese EVs Despite Security Worries
- Tesla China Employees Registered For FSD Beta Program? Screenshot Leak Teases Impending Nod From Beijing
- NIO +4% On Tuesday – What’s Going On?
- Tesla Dangles Free Fremont Factory Tour For Chinese Customers Amid Simmering Sino-US EV Trade Tensions
- California Asks: Should You Pay Per Mile You Drive? New Pilot Program Targets Road Funding As EV Boom Shrinks Gas Tax Revenue
Consumer
Communication
- T-Mobile’s $4.4B US Cellular And TDS Deal Promises Enhanced Rural 5G Coverage
- Facebook Refuses To Remove Fake Account, Costing TikTok Star Grace Wolstenholme
Industrial
- Spirit Airlines Passengers Get ‘Nerve-Racking’ Water-Landing Warning: Instructions Given Out Of ‘Abundance Of Caution’
Healthcare
- EXCLUSIVE: Vivani Medical Highlights Weight Loss Data For GLP-1 Implant Supporting Potential Veterinary Use
- ‘Not Just A Weight Loss Story:’ Eli Lilly CEO Thinks It’s Possible To Meet BofA’s $60B Revenue Projection From New Drug Launches
Space
Energy
- Trinidad’s Shallow Water Auction: BP, Shell, EOG Reportedly Placed Bet Lured By New Terms
- Kyushu Electric Raises $191M With Japan’s First Nuclear-Focused Environmental Bond
