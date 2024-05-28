Amid China Threat, Taiwan Faces Internal Crisis As Thousands Protest In Taipei Over Controversial Legislative Push

Loading... Loading...

Thousands of protesters are gathering in Taipei as opposition lawmakers attempt to pass controversial legislation that could curb President Lai Ching-te’s authority.

What Happened: Thousands of demonstrators assembled in Taipei on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The protests erupted as opposition lawmakers from the Kuomintang (KMT) and its allies in the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) sought to pass a contentious bill. The legislation would grant them greater investigative powers, potentially undermining President Lai Ching-te.

Violent shoving matches broke out inside the legislature, echoing the unrest outside. Protesters expressed fears that the new powers could derail President Lai's agenda and lead to leaks of sensitive information. The proposed changes would allow lawmakers to summon the president, companies, and the public for questioning, and access confidential documents.

Last week’s protests were among the largest since the 2014 Sunflower Movement, which saw demonstrators occupy parliament to block an unpopular trade pact with China. Inside the legislature, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers opposed the amendments, covering the chamber with placards and shouting slogans.

See Also: Here’s What To Expect If Donald Trump Is Convicted As Jury Deliberations Begin Next Week

The KMT, advocating closer ties with China, denies any external influence on the law. KMT lawmaker Ko Chih-en stated the reform reflects public opinion. President Lai, who was sworn in on May 20, faces potential challenges in implementing policies amid the legislative turmoil.

Why It Matters: The protests come shortly after President Lai was inaugurated as Taiwan’s new president on May 20. Lai’s presidency marks a significant period for Taiwan. The legislative push by the KMT and TPP is seen as an attempt to limit Lai’s influence early in his term.

Adding to the tension, a senior U.S. lawmaker recently confirmed that Taiwan’s ordered weapons are on their way, amid escalating military tensions with China. This development underscores the geopolitical stakes involved in Taiwan’s internal politics and its relationship with major global powers.

Read Next: Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Finds Incumbent Is Hanging In, But One-Fourth Of Democrats Want To See Alternative Candidate Nominated At DNC

Image Via Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Pooja Rajkumari