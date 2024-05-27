Spirit Airlines Passengers Get 'Nerve-Racking' Water-Landing Warning: Instructions Given Out Of 'Abundance Of Caution'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent incident, passengers on a Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE flight from Jamaica to Florida were instructed to brace for a water landing due to a suspected mechanical problem.

What Happened: Flight NK270, departing from Montego Bay for Fort Lauderdale, had to return to its point of origin shortly after takeoff due to a suspected mechanical issue, as reported by CBS News. Spirit Airlines informed that passengers were asked to put on life vests and prepare for a water landing as a safety measure.

See Also: Elon Musk Says SpaceX Needs No Additional Capital On Heels Of Reports Of Upcoming Tender Offer: ‘Will Act

The Airbus A321 safely landed at Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ), and passengers disembarked normally. The airline stated that the mechanical issue did not compromise flight safety. Passengers were accommodated on a new flight to Fort Lauderdale, arriving less than 45 minutes behind schedule, according to FlightAware data.

A passenger described the experience as “nerve-racking” to The Gleaner, a Jamaican daily. Spirit Airlines has apologized for the inconvenience and announced that the aircraft would undergo a thorough evaluation by its maintenance team.

Why It Matters: This incident comes in the wake of several recent turbulence-related incidents in the aviation industry. Last week a Singapore Airlines flight experienced severe turbulence, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

Shortly after, Singapore Airlines altered its flight policies and routes in response to the incident. Just days later, a Qatar Airways flight also experienced mid-air turbulence, leaving twelve injured.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Read Next: TopGear Says Nearly Bankrupt Fisker’s Ocean ‘Arguably Better Built’ Than Tesla’s Blockbuster Model Y — But Needs To Come With This Label

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal