Facebook Refuses To Remove Fake Account, Costing TikTok Star Grace Wolstenholme

A young social media influencer, Grace Wolstenholme, has accused Meta Platforms Inc‘s META Facebook of failing to take action against a fraudulent account that was using her content to make money. This has resulted in a significant financial loss for the influencer.

What Happened: Wolstenholme, a 20-year-old with 1.3 million followers on TikTok, reported that her content was being stolen and posted on Facebook by someone posing as her. The fake account, registered as a creator, was able to receive stars and gifts from fans, which could be converted into money, The Guardian reported.

Despite Wolstenholme’s efforts to get the account removed, it took Meta five months to take action, removing the account only after The Guardian flagged it. This incident has resulted in a significant financial loss for Wolstenholme, who was advised by the police to stop posting videos.

Wolstenholme reported the fake account to Meta in January, and despite the account violating Facebook’s community guidelines, it was only removed this week. This delay has had a significant impact on Wolstenholme’s income and mental health.

Wolstenholme said, "I tried my best to let people know that the Facebook page is not me by posting daily Instagram stories about it and telling everyone to report the page. I even posted a video on TikTok telling everyone: ‘The Facebook page is not me, they are stealing my content, please report it'."

Why It Matters: This incident adds to the growing concerns over Facebook’s handling of fraudulent accounts and scams. In August, it was reported that Facebook was facing expulsion from Thailand for failing to crack down on scams. This incident with Wolstenholme further highlights the platform’s struggles in addressing fraudulent activities.

Moreover, this incident comes at a time when social media platforms are under increasing scrutiny for their role in spreading misinformation and fraudulent activities. In August, Meta caught China’s law enforcement spreading propaganda on Facebook, raising concerns about the platform’s ability to regulate content.

Meanwhile, a recent report revealed that fake accounts supporting political figures were running rampant on social media platforms, further highlighting the need for better regulation of these platforms.

