Apple Logo On Future iPads May Be Positioned Differently: 'A Product That Is Used In Portrait Mode, But...'

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL designers have now hinted at a potential design change for future iPad models, suggesting that the iconic “bitten apple” logo could be repositioned.

What Happened: Apple’s current iPad models have the Apple logo positioned to appear upright in the vertical orientation. However, when used in landscape mode with a keyboard attached, the logo appears on its side. This could change in future models, according to Apple product designer Molly Anderson, reported MacRumors citing French website Numerama.

“I think it could change,” said Anderson. “We are thinking about it. The iPad has long been a product that is used in portrait mode, but we are using it more and more in landscape mode.”

Apple has already made changes on the software side, with the Apple logo appearing in landscape mode when the iPad is booting up, starting with iPadOS 14.5. This suggests that Apple is open to making changes on the hardware side as well.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Last year, Apple drew attention by seeking to obtain intellectual property rights for representations of the apple fruit. At the time, it was reported that Apple’s aim was not solely to safeguard its iconic “bitten apple” logo but to establish ownership over the depiction of an apple as a fruit itself.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Apple introduced its latest iPad models: the iPad Pro, boasting the advanced M4 chip and OLED displays, and the iPad Air, featuring the M2 chip. These unveilings mark the first updates to the iPad series since October 2022.

During the interview, Anderson also spoke about how making the new iPad Pro, the thinnest Apple product ever, was challenging. “In 2010, our design intention with the first iPad was to create a sheet of magical glass, a sheet of digital paper [and we] have never been so close to this original idea.”

Photo by Onur Binay on Unsplash

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk, Who Acquired Twitter For $44B, Says Social Media Is Bad For Kids: ‘They’re Being Programmed By A Dopamine-Maximizing AI’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.