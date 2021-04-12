 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple iPhone 11 With Misprinted Logo Sells For $2,700 As A Rare Collectible

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 5:03am   Comments
Share:
Apple iPhone 11 With Misprinted Logo Sells For $2,700 As A Rare Collectible

An extremely rare Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone with a misprinted logo has sold for $2,700, according to a report by 9to5Mac.

What Happened: The iPhone 11 Pro features a misaligned Apple logo on the back that is slightly more to the right side than it normally should be, as per the report, which cites images posted to Twitter by the “Internal Archive” account.

The misprinted iPhone 11 Pro, which could be as rare as 1 in 100 million, managed to get through Apple’s rigorous quality assurance process and was shipped to a customer, according to the account. However, it is not clear how the phone was sold for $2,700 – far more than the price of a normal iPhone 11 Pro.

Misprinted devices are generally destroyed by Apple during manufacturing to avoid them getting into the hands of collectors and users, 9to5Mac reported.

See Also: Apple To Lead 'Transformational' Augmented Reality Revolution, Says Munster

Why It Matters: The rare design flaw makes the iPhone 11 Pro a collector’s delight.

According to a 9to5Mac report in November 2015, a rare manufacturing error by Apple resulted in an iPad Pro with a gold Touch ID ring and a silver back. This iPad was shipped to a user after reportedly passing through all quality control checkpoints.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs memorabilia items also typically fetch a high price at auction, as anything related to the late Apple co-founder is valued immensely by people around the world.

It was reported in March that a job application handwritten by Jobs sold for about $222,400 on Wednesday at auction in London.

Apple’s iPhone 13 devices are scheduled to be launched later this year.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2% higher on Friday at $132.99.

Read Next: Apple's Upcoming High-End iPad To Face Low Initial Supplies Over Production Woes: Report

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple's Upcoming High-End iPad To Face Low Initial Supplies Over Production Woes: Report
Cryptocurrency Market Is Zeroing In On Apple Valuation Above $2T
Apple To Lead 'Transformational' Augmented Reality Revolution, Says Munster
Microsoft Reportedly In Talks To Buy Speech Tech Company Nuance
'Fast Money' Picks For April 12
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, GM, GE, Peloton And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech iPhone Tim CookNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com