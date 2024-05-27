Netflix's Ted Sarandos Dismisses AI Threat To Writers, Actors, Directors: 'AI Is Not Going To Take Your Job'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, Netflix Inc NFLX co-CEO Ted Sarandos shared his perspective on the potential impact of artificial intelligence on the entertainment industry, particularly on the roles of writers, actors, and directors.

What Happened: Sarandos, in an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, expressed his belief that AI is not likely to replace the roles of writers, actors, and directors in the entertainment industry.

“I don’t believe that an AI program is going to write a better screenplay than a great writer, or is going to replace a great performance, or that we won’t be able to tell the difference,” Sarandos said.

He added, “AI is not going to take your job. The person who uses AI well might take your job.”

Sarandos, who was appointed as Netflix co-CEO in July 2020, noted that AI would likely have a similar impact on the entertainment industry as past technological advancements.

These comments are particularly noteworthy given Netflix’s use of data and analytics to guide its creative decisions. Last year, the streaming giant announced that it was recruiting a product manager for an AI-focused role, with AI set to be utilized across Netflix’s operations, including content creation and acquisition, according to Business Insider.

Why It Matters: The rise of AI in the entertainment industry has been a topic of concern for many creatives, with fears that cost-conscious studios could use AI to replace writers and actors in their productions. This concern was evident in the misuse of AI by Gen Z for job applications, where employers received hundreds of identical cover letters.

However, Sarandos’ comments align with those of other industry leaders, such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who believes that AI will not take jobs but rather increase wages as employees provide more expertise.

On the other hand, Elon Musk sees the potential for AI to replace human jobs as a positive development, provided it is managed in a benign manner.

Netflix’s stance on AI is particularly interesting given the recent release of its second engagement report, which highlighted the company’s continued focus on using data to drive user engagement and content creation.

