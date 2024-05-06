Gen Z Misusing AI For Job Applications As Employers Receive Hundreds Of 'Exact Same Cover Letters Word For Word'

Loading... Loading...

The misuse of AI tools like ChatGPT by Gen Z individuals for generating cover letters and job application responses has raised concerns among employers.

What Happened: Shoshana Davis, founder of career consultancy Fairy Job Mother, has observed a surge in identical cover letters and job application responses, indicating the misuse of AI tools, CNBC reported on Monday. A Canva survey revealed that 45% of job seekers have used AI to build or improve their resumes.

Davis explained that employers have received “hundreds of the exact same cover letters word for word," or identical answers to job application questions.

Furthermore, a Grammarly survey showed that 61% of Gen Z workers can’t imagine working without using generative AI. However, Davis cautioned that copying answers from ChatGPT can adversely affect job prospects.

Over half of the hiring managers considered AI-generated resumes a red flag, according to a Resume Genius survey. Davis stressed the need for Gen Z individuals to learn how to use AI tools properly and not just for copying answers.

Michelle Reisdorf, district director at recruitment firm Robert Half, concurred with Davis, stating that AI should be used for “proofreading and enhancing what you’ve already written but it’s not a one-stop shop to generate the perfect resume.”

Why It Matters: The misuse of AI tools in job applications comes as AI continues to advance, with capabilities such as mimicking human handwriting now possible. However, AI tools like ChatGPT can also be beneficial in job hunting if used correctly.

Moreover, Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella has expressed optimism about AI’s impact on the workforce, stating that AI can help increase wages as employees can provide more expertise. The misuse of AI tools, however, could undermine these potential benefits.

