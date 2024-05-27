Israel Claims It Took Out 2 Hamas Leaders In Rafah Airstrikes That Killed 35 Palestinians

Loading... Loading...

The latest Israeli air strikes in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, have resulted in at least 35 Palestinian deaths and multiple injuries. Among the casualties were the Hamas chief of staff of the Gaza Strip and another senior official.

What Happened: The Israeli military launched an air strike on a Hamas compound in Rafah, Reuters reported on Sunday. The attack, based on “precise intelligence,” used “precise ammunition” and led to the death of two high-ranking Hamas officials. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged reports of civilian casualties and stated that the incident is under review. The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza confirmed that 35 people were killed and dozens, primarily women and children, were wounded.

The strike took place in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah, a refuge for thousands of displaced individuals. The International Committee of the Red Cross reported a surge of casualties at its field hospital in Rafah, with other hospitals also experiencing a significant influx of patients.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri described the attack as a “massacre,” blaming the United States for providing Israel with weapons and financial support. The Israeli military, however, stated that eight projectiles were identified crossing from Rafah, with a number of them intercepted. No casualties were reported from these projectiles.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his war cabinet on Sunday to discuss continued operations in Rafah, despite a ruling by the top U.N. court ordering Israel to cease attacks on the city. Israel argues that the U.N. court’s ruling allows room for some military action there.

Over 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Israel launched the operation after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Why It Matters: The recent air strikes follow a period of escalating tension in the Middle East. European nations recognized Palestine, and Israel continued to press on the Egypt border.

This was followed by a mandate from the International Court of Justice ordering Israel to halt operations in Rafah. Despite this, Israel has continued its operations, arguing that the court’s ruling allows for some military action.

