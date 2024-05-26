Kim Jong Un's North Korea Informs Japan About Launch Of 'Satellite Rocket', Believed To Be Spy Mission

Loading... Loading...

Kim Jong Un‘s North Korea has notified Japan of its plans to launch a satellite, a move that is likely to escalate tensions in the region.

What Happened: Japan’s coast guard has been informed by North Korea about the upcoming launch of a “satellite rocket,” with safety warnings issued for the waters between the Korean Peninsula and China, as well as the east of the Philippine island of Luzon. The launch is expected to occur by early next week, reported Associated Press on Monday.

The launch is believed to be North Korea’s second military spy satellite.

The announcement coincided with a trilateral meeting in Seoul, where the leaders of South Korea, Japan, and China were in attendance. The Japanese coast guard was informed of the launch and cautioned about safety in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and China, as well as east of the Philippine island of Luzon.

North Korea’s first military reconnaissance satellite was launched in November, as part of its efforts to establish a space-based surveillance network to counter perceived U.S.-led military threats.

Why It Matters: The latest move by North Korea comes amid a series of concerning developments. Just a few days ago, North Korea conducted a missile test, despite denials from the top leader’s sister about supplying weapons to Russia amid the Ukraine war. This has raised further concerns about North Korea’s military activities.

Furthermore, despite resistance from Russia and China, Western nations have been seeking a new eye to watch over North Korea. The latest satellite launch notification will likely intensify these efforts and discussions.

North Korea’s continued military activities have also had a significant impact on regional security. In response to rising threats from China and North Korea, Japan’s military has faced setbacks, including a drop in female recruits and an increase in harassment cases within the Self-Defence Forces.

These developments are also likely to have an impact on international relations. North Korea’s liaison has already faced heat from the U.S. for violating sanctions.

