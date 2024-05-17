Kim Jong Un's North Korea Conducts Missile Test A Day After Top Leader's Sister Denies Supplying Weapons To Russia Amid Ukraine War

Loading... Loading...

North Korea reportedly test-fired suspected short-range ballistic missiles. This comes on the heels of Kim Jong Un‘s sister Kim Yo Jong‘s denial of supplying arms to Russia.

What Happened: The missiles were launched from North Korea’s east coast Wonsan region at around 3:10 p.m. local time on Friday, as per South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, CNBC reported. This occurred a day after South Korea and the U.S. conducted a joint military drill, which North Korea viewed as a significant security threat.

North Korea has been increasing its weapons testing in recent months, aiming to expand and modernize its arsenal. This has been happening while diplomatic relations with the U.S. and South Korea remain stagnant. Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test firing of a new multiple rocket launch system, according to the North’s state media.

North Korea has justified its nuclear and missile programs as a response to U.S.-led hostilities, particularly the joint military exercises of the U.S. and South Korea, which it considers invasion rehearsals.

On Thursday, two South Korean F-35As and two U.S. F-22 Raptors conducted combined aerial exercises over South Korea’s central region. North Korea is known to be highly sensitive to the deployment of advanced U.S. aircraft.

Kim Yo Jong stated earlier that the recent weapons tests are part of the country’s five-year arms buildup plan. She also denied speculation that North Korea has been exporting weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

"We have no intention to export our military technical capabilities to any country or open them to the public," she said.

Last year, North Korea abandoned a 2018 pact designed to reduce tensions near the military border, subsequently labeling South Korea as its primary enemy. The launch also coincides with Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s visit to China.

Both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have criticized Washington and its allies for what they perceive as “intimidation in the military sphere” against North Korea.

See Also: Nancy Pelosi On Upcoming Presidential Debate: ‘I Would Never Recommend Going On Stage With Donald Trump’

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly oversaw the testing of a new multiple rocket launch system, set to be deployed this year, as part of its arsenal aimed at South Korean population centers.

The development also comes on the heels of the U.S. Justice Department accusing an American woman of being involved in a scheme that allegedly helped North Korea fund its nuclear weapons program. This scheme involved more than 300 U.S. companies hiring foreign nationals with North Korean connections for remote IT work.

Read Next: Anthony Scaramucci Says Trump May Campaign With Ankle Bracelet From Mar-A-Lago As Former White House Aide Points Out Ex-President’s ‘Cardinal Sin’

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.