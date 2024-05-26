Elon Musk Reacts To Nvidia's Soaring Market Cap, 'Big Short' Michael Burry's AI Picks And Nvidia's Strong Q1: This Week In AI

Loading... Loading...

This week was packed with big news in the tech and financial world. From Elon Musk’s comments on social media to Nvidia’s impressive market cap, there was no shortage of headlines to keep up with. In case you missed it, here’s a quick round-up of the most significant stories that made waves over the weekend.

Elon Musk Reacts to Nvidia’s Soaring Market Cap

Elon Musk had a jaw-dropping reaction to Nvidia Corp.’s NVDA market cap, which has now surpassed the entire German stock market and the GDPs of 96% of the world’s nations. Musk’s simple yet powerful response was “Wow.” This milestone highlights Nvidia’s dominance in the tech industry, particularly in AI and graphics processing. Read the full article here.

‘Big Short’ Investor’s AI Picks

Michael Burry, known for his role in “The Big Short,” has identified Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices AMD as prime AI investment opportunities. However, he also sees Apple Inc. AAPL as a “hidden” player in the AI space. Burry’s insights are attracting attention from investors looking to capitalize on the AI boom. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk on Social Media’s Impact on Kids

Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion, has expressed concerns about social media’s effects on children. He believes that kids are being “programmed by a dopamine-maximizing AI,” raising questions about the ethical implications of social media algorithms. Musk’s comments have sparked a broader conversation about the role of technology in young people’s lives. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Advocates for Linux

In a surprising move, Musk suggested that consumers should switch their desktops to Linux. This came as Satya Nadella promoted Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT new Windows AI feature, “Recall,” which boasts a photographic memory. Musk’s endorsement of Linux has reignited the debate over the best operating systems for personal use. Read the full article here.

Nvidia’s Strong Q1 Performance

Nvidia reported a stellar Q1 performance, beating expectations and announcing a 150% dividend increase along with a 10-for-1 stock split. This news has further solidified Nvidia’s position as a leader in the tech industry, particularly in AI and graphics processing. Investors are eagerly watching how these changes will impact Nvidia’s stock in the coming months. Read the full article here.

