Trump's Niece Says 'Troubling Rhetoric' From Republican Campaign 'Would Be Something Unthinkable Four Years Ago': 'We Are At The Doorstep Of...'

On Thursday, Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump weighed in on a video titled “Unified Reich,” which he and his campaign shared this week.

Task Cut Out: Mary Trump, a psychologist, author and podcaster, lamented the fact that there is no pushback every time her uncle and his “fellow fascists” push the envelope. Her comments came in the latest episode of the Nerd Avengers show, which she hosted on Thursday.

“Here we are, we are openly in May 2024, they are talking about a Reich in the United States of America and that would be unthinkable four years ago,” she said.

The psychologist said one problem is that corporate media either pivots to or away from addressing the seriousness of the “troubling rhetoric” from the Republican party and its campaign.

Political commentator Jennifer Rubin, who was on the show, said there is a problem of denial.

“We need the real world as composed of what Donald Trump is really like to contrast with the world that the media portrays,” she said. The media, according to the Washington Post columnist, “is set up to cover a regular campaign in which you have two normal, sane pro-democracy candidates.”

“Their brain cannot process an election in which you have one crazy person who is deteriorating and is clearly showing signs of dementia right before the eyes every single day and a normal candidate,” Rubin said. “It is not set up to contrast a candidate who invariably refers to Nazi and Hitlerian themes and dialogue, and one who is trying to scream at the top of his lungs, ‘Democracy, democracy, folks.'”

The media either fears “losing their audience or they want to maintain access or they are just blind,” Rubin said.

Ultimately, the reality is that “we have one fascist and we have one pro-democracy,” she said.

Normalizing Trump’s Behavior: Mary Trump referred to the normalization of her uncle’s mistakes and expressed perplexity over how his criminal charges are seen as beneficial for him.

Tara Setmayer, a former CNN political commentator, said she has been warning about this normalization for seven years whenever she has had the chance. She noted that Trump’s tactics are designed to exhaust people until they just shrug them off.

“People get lulled into this goosestep toward authoritarianism,” she added.

Setmayer also emphasized that losing democracy doesn’t always happen through coups or bloodshed; it can occur gradually as people become apathetic or ambivalent.

In response, Mary Trump said the Republican party wants Americans to be completely ignorant “of not just our history but of all history.”

She also note that Adolf Hitler’s regime, known as the “Third Reich,” was responsible for the systematic genocide of six million Jews in concentration camps, along with the slaughter of tens of millions of other people during World War II.

“We need to wake the f***k up because we are there. We are at the doorstep of what happens of if these people get into power,” she said.

Trump and President Joe Biden will likely face off in the Nov. 5 presidential election, and opinion polls are pointing to a very tight race.

Photo: Shutterstock