Elon Musk Takes on Mark Zuckerberg-Led Meta's Data Security Practices: 'WhatsApp Exports Your User Data Every Night'

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has raised concerns about the security of user data on Mark Zuckerberg-Led Meta Platforms Inc.'s META WhatsApp, a popular messaging app.

What Happened: Musk expressed his skepticism about WhatsApp’s data security practices once again.

"WhatsApp exports your user data every night. Some people still think it is secure."

This is not the first time Musk has criticized Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of WhatsApp. He previously agreed with the sentiment that “Meta can’t be trusted” following a $37 million fine over data sharing practices.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a request for a statement from Benzinga.

Why It Matters: Musk’s tweet comes amidst ongoing concerns about data privacy on Meta’s platforms. The company was recently hit with a $37 million fine for its data-sharing practices.

Furthermore, Meta’s platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, experienced a widespread outage in March, raising further questions about the company’s reliability.

In April, Musk mocked Meta after the outage, suggesting that the company was “distracted selling their user’s data.” His latest tweet about WhatsApp seems to reinforce his ongoing concerns about Meta’s handling of user data.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock