Elon Musk Agrees 'Meta Can't Be Trusted' After Zuckerberg-Led Social Media Giant Hit With $37M Fine Over Data Sharing Practices

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire Elon Musk threw shade at rival Mark Zuckerberg after Meta Platforms Inc. META was slapped with a $37.2 million fine by Turkey's competition board.

What Happened: Musk agreed with a post on X, formerly Twitter, that "Meta can't be trusted" after it was fined by Turkey over its data sharing practices.

Musk had a one-word response: "Yeah."

Turkey's competition authorities concluded two separate investigations into Meta over its data-sharing practices between its different services. The first investigation involved Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

The second investigation was about data sharing between Instagram and Threads, the Twitter-like social media platform launched in 2023.

The outcome of this is that users will be able to merge their personal data between Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp via express consent. They will also be able to manage their data using an "Accounts Center" feature.

See Also: Elon Musk Gets Community Noted On X After Claiming There Are ‘Known Vulnerabilities’ In Signal Messaging App That He Once Backed

Why It Matters: It's not the first time Musk has slammed Meta over data privacy concerns – in April, he mocked the company after a widespread outage affected Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

"Hard to keep the servers running when they're so distracted selling their user's data."

He also alleged that the company had "falsely" claimed credit for sales that originated from X, after advertisers filed a $7 billion lawsuit against Meta for inflating advertisement viewership metrics.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple’s Maxed-Out New iPad Pro Costs Over $3,000: Here Are 5 Things You Can Buy Instead For The Same Money

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock