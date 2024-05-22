Robert Kennedy Jr Senior Adviser, Pardoned By Trump, Resigns: 'Hateful And Divisive Atmosphere'

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, a senior adviser to independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stepped down, citing an increasingly hostile environment.

Angela Stanton King, who led Black voter outreach for Kennedy’s campaign, stated that the campaign “no longer aligns with my values.” She made the announcement on social media, expressing her decision to leave the “political theater” and focus on nonprofit work.

Stanton King was a significant adviser on abortion issues, a key topic in upcoming battleground states. Her departure comes amid scrutiny over Kennedy and his running mate Nicole Shanahan’s conflicting abortion rights comments.

Previously a supporter of former President Donald Trump, Stanton King was pardoned by Trump in 2020 for her role in a car theft scheme. She denied claims that her departure was related to her support for Trump, calling such reports “100% ABSOLUTELY FALSE.”

Why It Matters: The resignation of Stanton King comes at a critical time for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s campaign. Kennedy has been a polarizing figure, with former Republican congressman David Jolly labeling him a “MAGA crazy Republican.” Jolly suggested that Kennedy’s controversial stances could potentially draw votes away from the GOP in the upcoming November elections.

In early May, Kennedy made headlines by urging President Joe Biden to step down from the presidential race, claiming he was the only candidate capable of defeating former President Trump. Kennedy proposed a “No Spoiler Pledge” that would require Biden to withdraw if he underperformed in a head-to-head poll against Trump.

Recent polls have shown that Kennedy’s presence in the race could significantly impact the dynamics between Trump and Biden, particularly in swing states. A recent poll indicated that Kennedy’s candidacy could hurt Biden more than Trump, making his campaign a critical factor in the 2024 election.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal