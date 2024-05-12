Robert Kennedy Jr. A 'MAGA Crazy Republican' Who Could Draw Votes Away From GOP, Says Former Congressman: 'That's Why Donald Trump Is 'Attacking' Him

Loading... Loading...

Former Republican congressman David Jolly has criticized independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., labeling him a ‘MAGA crazy Republican’. Jolly’s comments suggest that Kennedy’s controversial stances could potentially draw votes away from the GOP in the upcoming November elections.

What Happened: On Sunday, Jolly, who served in the House as a Republican but later left the party, made these remarks during an interview with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart. He suggested that Kennedy’s controversial stances, including denying science and flip-flopping on the issue of abortion, could lead to him drawing votes away from the GOP, reported The Hill.

“I still think RFK Jr. could take more from Republican, and I think that's why Donald Trump's attacking him,” said Jolly, according to the report.

Kennedy, who switched from the Democratic party to run as an independent last fall, faced backlash after expressing his opposition to government limits on abortion, even if they’re full term. He later attempted to clarify his stance, stating that abortion should be legal up until a certain number of weeks, and restricted thereafter.

Jolly also referenced a recent statement by Kennedy about a past health issue, where he claimed that a parasite had eaten part of his brain. Jolly suggested that such statements could impact Kennedy’s standing in key states crucial for a Biden victory in November.

Political strategists are divided on whether Kennedy’s candidacy will be more damaging to President Joe Biden or to Trump in the upcoming polls. While some Republicans believe Kennedy will draw votes away from Biden, others, like Democratic strategist James Carville, believe he could take votes away from Trump.

Why It Matters: This month, Kennedy urged President Biden to step down from the presidential race, claiming he was the only candidate who could defeat Trump.

Interestingly, an NBC News poll in April revealed that Kennedy was drawing more support from Trump voters than Biden’s. This, coupled with Trump’s dismissal of Kennedy as a ‘not a serious candidate’, has added a new dynamic to the upcoming elections.

