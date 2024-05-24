Mark Zuckerberg Shares Videos Shot Using Ray-Ban Meta Glasses While Wakeboarding: 'Didn't Even Fry My Glasses'

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg is back on the water after six months, and he’s celebrating a significant milestone, this time with a special device – the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

What Happened: Zuckerberg took to Facebook on Friday to reveal that he’s "back on the foil" and that his Ray-Ban Meta glasses survived the experience unscathed.

"6 months post-surgery and glad to be back on the foil. And I didn’t even fry my Ray-Ban Meta glasses taking videos!"

Zuckerberg posted two videos shot by the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Although the video quality is not top-notch, and there are a few instances of lag, the overall quality is serviceable given the device used to capture him wakeboarding.

See Also: Elon Musk Uses Grok To Throw Shade At Google’s Fumbling AI-Powered Search: ‘How Many Rocks Should I Eat Per Day?’

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg’s post is more than a personal update, it's another move in a series of updates that the Meta Platforms CEO has been sharing to bring the Ray-Ban Meta glasses into the conversation.

He has previously critiqued Apple Inc.'s Vision Pro for lacking a display, labeling them “fashionable AI glasses without a display.” His latest post subtly reinforces the functionality and technological edge of Meta’s products.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Zuckerberg also called Meta’s Quest 3 “the better product, period,” after trying Apple’s Vision Pro. Meta’s tech chief also joined in on the conversation, supporting Zuckerberg’s critique of the Vision Pro and commenting on its weight distribution.

Earlier in May, Stanford researchers unveiled a new prototype of AR glasses, which is far slimmer than Apple Vision Pro. They claim that it is also of higher quality than existing models in the market.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Steve Jobs Turned Around Apple’s Fortunes 27 Years Ago, Not By Making Mac Better Than Windows, But By Using This Technique Nike Is Known For

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Ray-Ban