Trump's Hush Money Trial Takes A Dramatic Turn As Judge Threatens To Eject Defense Witness: 'If You Try To Stare Me Down One More Time...'

Loading... Loading...

In the ongoing hush money trial involving former President Donald Trump, a defense witness faced the threat of removal due to his contemptuous behavior, as revealed in a court transcript.

What Happened: Judge Juan Merchan cleared the courtroom of reporters before reprimanding Robert Costello, a former federal prosecutor. Costello’s conduct on the stand, which included muttered comments and continued speaking after objections were upheld, led to the judge’s warning, reported AP News.

Costello, who has a significant role in the case due to his contentious relationship with Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, was warned by Judge Merchan, “I'm putting you on notice that your conduct is contemptuous. If you try to stare me down one more time, I will remove you from the stand.”

Trump’s legal team has asked the judge to halt the case and dismiss the charges after the prosecution finished presenting their evidence. The trial is set to continue on Tuesday with further testimony from Costello.

The hush money trial centers on claims that Trump attempted to suppress damaging stories about himself and then falsified internal business records to conceal it as part of a scheme to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election.

See Also: Anthony Scaramucci Labels Donald Trump’s Hush Money Trial As ‘Obligatory Loyalty Test’ For Republicans, Says ‘It’ll Never Be Enough For Donald Trump’

Why It Matters: This trial has been a focal point of public interest, with speculation about whether Trump himself would testify. The case alleges that Trump falsified business records related to hush money payments made to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

Earlier in the trial, Trump voiced his discontent with the presiding judge after the testimony of his former lawyer Cohen. Trump’s criticism of the judge, along with the presence of several elected officials at the courthouse, underscores the high-profile nature of this case and its potential implications for Trump’s legacy.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: ‘Sickening’ — Trump’s NRA Endorsement Slammed By Birmingham Mayor

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.