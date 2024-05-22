GM's President Wants Chevy Camaro To Make An Electric Return, With A $35K Starting Price Tag — But Not Like A Mustang Mach-E Crossover

Loading... Loading...

General Motors Co GM president Mark Reuss believes the Chevrolet Camaro must make a comeback as an electric car with a price point similar to that of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, and not a crossover.

What Happened: In an interview with MotorTrend published last week, Reuss said that his first car was a 1967 Camaro and added that he wants to see the car make a return as an EV pony car instead of a crossover.

The vehicle could start at the same price point as the model year 2024 Equinox EV, at around $35,000, Reuss said, while adding that he envisions a coupe-like design for the vehicle. The gas-powered 2024 Camaro, meanwhile, starts at just $30,900.

GM stopped production of the Camaro in December, together with the Chevrolet Bolt. While there have been no official announcements on a successor for the Camaro, there have been speculations of a comeback.

"While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro's story," Global Chevrolet vice president Scott Bell said when Chevrolet announced the production halt in March 2023.

Why It Matters: In the last quarter, GM delivered 3,574 Camaro vehicles in the U.S., marking a year-on-year slump of 54%. However, that is after the company halted production.

For the whole of 2023, GM sold 6,340 Camaros in the U.S., marking a jump from 5,475 units in 2022.

The Camaro was designed to compete with Ford Motor Co‘s Mustang. While the Mustang was initially designed as a pony car, the Mustang Mach-E is an electric crossover SUV. The Mach-E was Ford’s best-selling EV in the U.S. in the first quarter, with its deliveries accounting for about 47% of Ford’s total EV sales in the country.

Image via Shutterstock