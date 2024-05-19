Elon Musk Endorses This Apple Product As 'Great' — And, No It's Not iPhone Or Vision Pro

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has once again expressed his admiration for an Apple Inc. AAPL product, but it’s not the tech giant’s most successful product, the iPhone or its first-generation mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro.

What Happened: Over the weekend, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise Apple’s headphones. “The Apple headphones are great.”

In the comment section, some users agreed with the tech billionaire but suggested that Apple AirPods come with a cord, others disagreed and hailed headphones by Bose Corporation as better products. One user also suggested that Tesla consider producing its line of headphones.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has publicly acknowledged Apple’s products. Last year, in September, he expressed his intention to buy an iPhone 15 Pro Max. His vote of confidence came after Apple CEO Tim Cook shared images captured using the device by acclaimed photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu.

Earlier this year, Musk also indicated an interest in trying the Apple Vision Pro. He has previously criticized mixed reality technology agreeing with a parallel drawn between the headsets and television.

Given Musk’s stature in the tech world, his endorsement has a certain significance. In 2022, his support for “Elden Ring” reportedly sparked an increase in both the game’s popularity and its sales.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.