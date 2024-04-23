Elon Musk Likes Games Originating From This Country Because Because They Haven't Been Corrupted By 'Woke DEI Lies'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has expressed his admiration for Japanese video games, citing them as untainted by “woke DEI lies.”

What Happened: On Tuesday, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, and replied to meme shared by social media user who goes by the handle “Rothmus” on platform. He said, “Games from Japan are still good, because they don't ruin the art with woke DEI lies.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

However, not everyone agreed with Musk’s statement. A user pointed out that Japanese developers have started self-censoring to cater to Western audiences. They also highlighted the issue of Western localizers rewriting game scripts to include “woke ideology” in Japanese games.

Musk’s appreciation for Japanese video games is not new. In May 2022, he praised the hit video game “Elden Ring” as featuring the “most beautiful art” he had ever seen. Developed by Japanese studio FromSoftware, the game was released for all major gaming platforms.

Why It Matters: Musk’s recent comments on “woke DEI lies” are in line with his previous criticisms of diversity, equity, and inclusion or DEI initiatives. In January earlier this year, he branded the DEI agenda as “extremely anti-Semitic” and “dangerous” during an interview with Ben Shapiro.

The tech billionaire has also been vocal about his opposition to DEI policies in the corporate world, accusing companies like Disney of institutionalized racism and sexism.

Despite the controversy surrounding his views, Musk’s influence in the gaming industry has been significant. His endorsement of “Elden Ring” in 2022 reportedly led to a surge in the game’s popularity and sales.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Consumer Tech by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Calls Social Security The Biggest Ponzi Scheme Ever: ‘Maybe AI And Robots Will Save It’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.