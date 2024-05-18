Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused Of Racist Behavior By Jasmine Crockett Over 'Fake Eyelashes' Comment

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has accused her colleague, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), of being racist over her "fake eyelashes" taunt.

What Happened: Crockett, during a recent hearing, was taunted by Greene over her physical appearance. This led to a heated exchange, with Crockett asserting that Greene’s comments were racially motivated, reported The Hill.

“She is racist. I mean, I don't have any questions about that. Because, I mean, I don't know that she's ever attacked her own colleagues,” Crockett said.

She pointed out that Greene has not made similar comments about other colleagues’ appearances, including those with whom she has had public disputes.

The exchange led to a lengthy detour about whether to strike Greene's words, with other members, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), calling them “disgusting” and urging Greene to apologize.

Ocasio-Cortez also highlighted the racial undertones of Greene's remarks, saying, “It is not lost on me that Ms. [Greene] targeted one of the only Black women on the committee for some of the most egregious and disgusting comments and with the expectation that it will be ignored.”

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Greene has been at the center of controversy. Just a few days ago, she criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for observing former President Donald Trump‘s hush money trial.

Greene’s comments came as a reaction to a post by journalist Jake Sherman, who shared a photo from Trump's trial in which Johnson can be seen second in line behind Trump.

The trial, which has been ongoing, also saw Trump publicly criticize the presiding judge following the testimony given by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Meanwhile, Cohen, whose testimony attracted praise from experts, is set to appear again in the trial and will face cross-examination by Trump's defense attorney Todd Blanche.

