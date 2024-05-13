Trump Slams Judge, Defends Actions Following Michael Cohen's Testimony In Hush Money Trial: 'Really A Very Sad Day For The Country'

Loading... Loading...

In the latest development in the ongoing hush money trial, former President Donald Trump has publicly voiced his criticism of the presiding judge, following the testimony given by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

What Happened: Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the New York judge overseeing his case. He made these remarks upon leaving the courtroom where Cohen had been testifying for several hours, reported The Hill.

Several elected officials, including Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and the attorney general of Iowa, were present at the courthouse. When asked about their presence, Trump stated, “They think it's a terrible thing that is happening to democracy in this country.”

Trump also read from a document for approximately five minutes, which included comments from Republican lawmakers, legal pundits, and cable television commentators who expressed doubts about the case or defended the former president.

The case against Trump pertains to allegations of falsifying 34 business records related to a $130,000 hush money payment Cohen made to a porn actor to prevent her from discussing an alleged affair with Trump during his 2016 campaign.

“It's really a very sad day for the country. It's sad for New York,” said Trump, according to the report. Despite a gag order prohibiting Trump from commenting on witnesses, he criticized the judge, labeling him “corrupt” and “highly conflicted”. He accused the judge of hindering his ability to campaign.

See Also: Elon Musk Berates Gavin Newsom After California Governor Discloses Plans To Cut 10,000 Vacant State Jobs

Why It Matters: The hush money trial has been a significant event, with Trump facing criminal charges related to falsifying business records for the alleged hush money payments. On Monday, key witness Michael Cohen testified to his involvement in making payments to several parties in a hush money scheme that could help eliminate damaging stories that would hurt Trump in the 2016 election.

Earlier, Trump had lashed out at the trial, calling it ‘fake’ and stating that he would be proud to go to jail for the Constitution. The trial continues to unfold, with the latest developments adding to the controversy surrounding the former president.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says Voting For Biden Is A ‘Vote Against American Crypto Industry’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.