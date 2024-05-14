Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Mike Johnson For Observing Trump Hush Money Case Instead Of 'Defunding' Jack Smith — Faces Sharp Backlash From X Users

Loading... Loading...

What Happened: On Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) expressed her disapproval of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) actions amidst former President Donald Trump’s ongoing hush money trial. Greene suggested that the Speaker should be focusing on defunding Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice Jack Smith, rather than observing the former president’s trial.

Greene’s post on X, formerly Twitter, was a reaction to a post by journalist Jake Sherman, who shared a photo from Trump’s trial in which Speaker Johnson can be seen second in line behind Trump.

The trial involves allegations of Trump falsifying business records, with key witness Michael Cohen testifying Monday about a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels on behalf of Trump.

Why It Matters: Greene’s call to defund Smith is not new. She previously accused Smith of interfering in the 2024 presidential election and violating Trump’s first amendment rights. Greene has also been vocal in defending Trump in the hush money trial, despite her attempts sometimes backfiring.

Smith, in his role as special counsel, has been involved in the case concerning Trump’s handling of classified documents. A user on X pointed out to Greene that the special counsel has “nothing to do with this case.”

Former civil rights lawyer and law professor Alvin Bragg is one of the key prosecutors for the Trump hush money case together with former Justice Department high ranker Matthew Colangelo. Others on the prosecution panel include Joshua Steinglass and Susan Hoffinger.

Other X users reacted sharply to Greene’s post as well

