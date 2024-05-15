Michael Cohen, Whose Testimony Attracted Praises By Experts, Set To Appear Again In Trump Hush Money Case

Loading... Loading...

In the ongoing criminal trial against former President Donald Trump, his ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen is reportedly set to testify once more.

What Happened: Cohen will face cross-examination by Trump’s defense attorney on Thursday. Cohen, the last witness for the prosecution, had previously testified about his change of allegiance against Trump in 2018 and his wish for Trump’s conviction, reported Voice Of America News.

Trump’s defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, has cast doubt on the reliability of Cohen’s testimony, citing his apparent fixation on Trump, which includes profiting from anti-Trump merchandise and books. Blanche aims to expose Cohen’s hostility towards the former president through his line of questioning.

Cohen has confessed to earning $3.4 million in royalties from two Trump-related books and selling anti-Trump items on his website. He also hosts a podcast where he regularly criticizes Trump.

Blanche has challenged Cohen’s selective memory, pointing out his ability to remember damaging conversations with Trump from 2016, but not recent interactions with prosecutors. Cohen, however, maintains that he remembers all phone conversations with Trump.

Trump is facing 34 charges and could be sentenced to up to four years in prison if convicted. The charges include falsifying business records at his Trump Organization to conceal a $130,000 reimbursement to Cohen in 2017.

Why It Matters: Cohen’s testimony has been a significant part of the trial. He has admitted to lying multiple times to protect Trump and has facilitated payments between Trump and several parties to maintain their silence.

His testimony has been praised by political experts and former Department of Justice Attorney Andrew Weissmann, who called Cohen’s performance “remarkably good” and criticized the defense’s cross-examination as “beyond thin-skinned, rude.”

Trump has publicly criticized the judge presiding over the case, calling it a “very sad day for the country.”

