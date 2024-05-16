London Mayor Worried About Second Trump Presidency: 'He's A Racist. He's A Sexist. He's A Homophobe'

Loading... Loading...

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has publicly denounced Donald Trump, labeling him as racist, sexist, and homophobic. Khan is calling on his Labour Party to adopt a firmer position against the potential second-term U.S. President.

What Happened: Khan’s apprehensions about Trump’s possible re-election. Despite Labour’s recent efforts to foster diplomatic relations with key Republicans, Khan’s criticism of Trump remains steadfast, reported Politico.

“He's a racist. He's a sexist. He's a homophobe. And it's very important, particularly when you've got a special relationship, that you treat them as a best mate,” said Khan on the ex-president.

"If my best mate was a racist, or a sexist or a homophobe, I'd call him out and I'd explain to him why those views are wrong."

The London Mayor said, “I worry about a Donald Trump presidency.”

Khan, who enjoys greater liberty to voice his opinions, told Politico that Trump’s actions and behavior are not misunderstood. He stressed the need to call out unacceptable behavior, even if it emanates from a close ally like the U.S.

While Khan acknowledges the potential necessity of collaborating with a possible second Trump administration, he expressed his concerns about a Trump presidency and its potential impact on international relations.

Khan and Trump have a history of public disputes, which began in 2015. The London Mayor, fresh off his third consecutive win, continues to openly criticize the U.S. President.

Why It Matters: Trump recently made controversial comments about London and Paris. He said the two European cities were becoming "unrecognizable" due to their acceptance of "jihad.”

Trump’s also commented about preferring immigrants from "nice" countries like Denmark and Switzerland over nations he described as a “disaster” further fueled the conflict.

The former president has also accused his successor Joe Biden of plotting to “collapse the American system” amid a surge in anti-immigration rhetoric.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

