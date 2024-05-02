Trump Says London, Paris No Longer Recognizable: 'We Can't Let That Happen Here'

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has stirred up controversy with his comments about the cities of Paris and London, claiming they have become “unrecognizable” due to their openness to “jihad.”

What Happened: These remarks were made by Trump during a campaign rally in Wisconsin. The former president, who is eyeing a comeback to the White House, expressed his disappointment over the transformation of these European cities, reported Politico.

“Look at Paris, look at London — they're no longer recognizable,” Trump stated. He acknowledged that his comments might upset people in these cities, but insisted that he was speaking the truth.

He said, “we have incredible culture, tradition — nothing wrong with their culture, their tradition — we can't let that happen here and I'll never let it happen to the United States of America.”

The comments were made in the wake of protests at Columbia University and UCLA against Israel’s war in Gaza, which were dispersed by police in New York and Los Angeles.

See Also: UN Confirms North Korean Ballistic Missile Landed In Ukraine’s Kharkiv In January Amid War With Russia

Trump has a track record of criticizing European countries. In 2015, he asserted that certain neighborhoods in Paris and London were so perilous that the police refused to enter them. Despite widespread criticism, Trump stood by his statements.

Why It Matters: Trump’s recent comments are consistent with his previous stance on immigration and foreign affairs. In 2019, during his state visit to the United Kingdom, Trump criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan and highlighted the rising crime rates in London.

This year, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the current immigration situation in the United States, stating a preference for immigrants from "nice" countries like Denmark and Switzerland.

Furthermore, Trump has been vocal about his disapproval of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, alleging that they are aiding the U.S.’s foreign adversaries and conspiring to overthrow the United States.

Trump’s stance on immigration has been made more clear recently, with him outlining a plan for mass deportations, emphasizing the role of local police in implementing this plan.

Read Next: Trump Says He Had A ‘Bad Experience’ With Netanyahu During The Qassem Soleimani Incident: ‘He Dropped Out

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.