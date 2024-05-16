Is Cybertruck The Electric Truck Bestseller? Not Yet: How The Edgy Tesla EV Stacks Up To Ford, Rivian, GM

Loading... Loading...

The Cybertruck was officially released by Tesla Inc TSLA in November 2023 after years of anticipation and strong reservation estimates.

Here's a look at how the Tesla electric vehicle stacks up to other electric pickup trucks already on the market.

What Happened: Tesla doesn't currently break out sales for the Cybertruck like it does other popular EV models like the Model Y and Model 3, referring to all other vehicles as "Other Models" currently.

A new third-party S&P Global Mobility report shows how many Cybertrucks were registered in its fourth month since launch and how that stacks up to rivals.

According to the report, which was shared by Automotive News, there were 1,158 registrations for the Cybertruck in the month of March in the U.S.

This figure trails leader F-150 Lightning from Ford Motor Co F, which had 2,893 registrations over the same time period.

While Tesla didn't pass the F-150 Lightning, it passed the R1T from Rivian Automotive RIVN, which had 548 registrations in the same time period.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV from General Motors Co GM had 319 registrations in the U.S. for March. The GMC Hummer EV, also from GM, had 192 registrations in March in the U.S.

"In its fourth month, the Cybertruck had over a thousand registrations and outsold the R1T by more than two to one," S&P Global Mobility associate director of industry analysis Tom Libby said. "And frankly, I'm a little bit surprised.”

Libby said given the Cybertruck being a "very unique" vehicle, he was surprised it turned in that kind of volume so quickly.

First-quarter registrations were the following according to the report:

F-150 Lightning: 8,589, +51% year-over-year

Cybertruck: 1,791, N/A

R1T: 1,786, -56%

Silverado: 803

Hummer EV: 400

Why It's Important: The Cybertruck launch was one of the most widely anticipated vehicle releases of all time. Third-party estimates said there were over two million reservations.

Tesla has confirmed over one million reservations for the Cybertruck.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously preached caution on the initial production and delivery figures for the Cybertruck until production was ramped up.

While the Cybertruck is still not at full production, it is already in second place and beating other models that have been on the market for years.

Many expect the Cybertruck to be the bestselling electric pickup truck for years and based on the data it could be a matter of time.

