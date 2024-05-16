Nayax Posts Weak Q1 Results, Joins GameStop, Iris Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Nayax Ltd. NYAX fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.

Nayax posted a GAAP loss of 15 cents per share, compared to market expectations for a loss of 4 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $63.962 million, missing estimates of $72.825 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nayax shares dipped 7.2% to $25.96 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Spire Global, Inc . SPIR shares dipped 23.3% to $8.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results and lowered its FY24 forecast.

. shares dipped 23.3% to $8.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results and lowered its FY24 forecast. GameStop Corp . GME shares declined 14.2% to $33.93 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Wednesday.

. shares declined 14.2% to $33.93 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc . AMC shares fell 10.5% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after tumbling 20% on Wednesday.

. shares fell 10.5% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after tumbling 20% on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc . PBI shares declined 8.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Pitney Bowes, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales.

. shares declined 8.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Pitney Bowes, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales. Iris Energy Limited IREN shares declined 7.6% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results and filed for $500 million mixed securities shelf.

shares declined 7.6% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results and filed for $500 million mixed securities shelf. Ocugen, Inc . OCGN shares declined 6.1% to $1.84 in pre-market trading following a 15% surge on Wednesday.

. shares declined 6.1% to $1.84 in pre-market trading following a 15% surge on Wednesday. Dada Nexus Limited DADA shares fell 5% to $1.91 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.

shares fell 5% to $1.91 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results. BlackBerry Limited BB shares declined 4.6% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.

shares declined 4.6% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc EDU shares slipped 3.6% to $84.08 in pre-market trading.

