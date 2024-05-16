Walmart, Deere And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings at $7.86 per share on revenue of $13.28 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Deere shares rose 0.4% to $415.51 in after-hours trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its third quarter on Wednesday. The company said it sees FY24 adjusted earnings of $3.69 to $3.71 per share, on revenue of $53.6 billion to $53.8 billion. Cisco shares climbed 4.9% to $52.12 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Walmart Inc. WMT to post quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $159.50 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $60.29 in after-hours trading.
- AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter and announced a definitive commercial agreement with AT&T Inc. AST SpaceMobile shares jumped 41% to $3.37 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. JD to post quarterly earnings at 64 cents per share on revenue of $35.62 billion before the opening bell. JD.com shares fell 0.5% to $33.45 in after-hours trading.
