Walmart, Deere And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings at $7.86 per share on revenue of $13.28 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Deere shares rose 0.4% to $415.51 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc . CSCO reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its third quarter on Wednesday. The company said it sees FY24 adjusted earnings of $3.69 to $3.71 per share, on revenue of $53.6 billion to $53.8 billion. Cisco shares climbed 4.9% to $52.12 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Walmart Inc. WMT to post quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $159.50 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $60.29 in after-hours trading.

AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter and announced a definitive commercial agreement with AT&T Inc. AST SpaceMobile shares jumped 41% to $3.37 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. JD to post quarterly earnings at 64 cents per share on revenue of $35.62 billion before the opening bell. JD.com shares fell 0.5% to $33.45 in after-hours trading.

