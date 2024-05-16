Google Comes Up With AI-Powered 'Theft Prevention Lock' To Secure Android Devices Against Snatching

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to curb the rising incidents of mobile phone theft, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google has announced a new feature that will use artificial intelligence to detect theft and lock the screen of Android smartphones.

What Happened: The new “theft prevention lock” powered by Google AI, will be activated when the device detects a motion associated with theft, such as when a thief snatches the phone and attempts to flee, reported the Financial Times on Wednesday.

This feature is part of Google’s efforts to deter criminals from stealing phones to access sensitive financial and personal data. It will be available on devices running later Android operating systems and is expected to be rolled out later this year.

Google’s latest upgrades to Android also come with added security protocols before permitting users to modify sensitive settings, perform a factory reset, or deactivate location tracking.

The company stated that mandating device or Google account credentials to reset a mobile phone after a factory reset would render a stolen phone unmarketable and deter criminals.

These updates also encompass a designated “private space,” secured with a distinct PIN, to provide additional safeguarding for applications housing sensitive personal information. Android users already have the option to use third-party services to secure individual apps with a PIN.

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, Apple Inc. AAPL also introduced its Stolen Device Protection feature to prevent thieves from making critical security changes, even if they have access to the passcode. Apple has implemented further security measures, such as mandating biometric authentication without any alternative passcode option, and in certain instances, introducing a one-hour delay for critical security actions.

The latest official data for England and Wales reveal that British law enforcement is grappling with the most elevated rate of “theft from the person” incidents in two decades.

This crime involves the unauthorized taking of belongings from individuals without the use of force, commonly perpetrated through techniques like pickpocketing or swift snatching. Last year, these offenses surged by 18%.

Photo via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.