Apple Inc. AAPL was seen experimenting with a new anti-theft feature called Stolen Device Protection amid rising iPhone theft incidents. The feature was anticipated to arrive with one of the iOS 17 updates, and now, after a month of testing, it has finally made its way to the latest iOS 17.3 update.

What Happened: The Stolen Device Protection feature adds an extra layer of security, and Apple was testing it with the iOS 17.3 beta. If your iPhone is eligible for the iOS 17.3 update, you can now enable it on your device.

Even if a thief somehow gains access to your iPhone's passcode, the Stolen Device Protection feature springs into action when the thief tries to unlock the device away from trusted locations like your home or workplace.

This feature will then require the thief to authenticate using biometrics like TouchID or FaceID. In this case, since the biometrics are not available, it should stop the thieves in their tracks and prevent them from locking iPhone owners out of their accounts.

In addition to this, this feature also adds a time delay for performing sensitive tasks like viewing passwords or resetting the phone.

How To Enable Stolen Device Protection On iPhone

If this sounds useful enough to you, here's how you can enable Stolen Device Protection on your iPhone:

Make sure your iPhone is on the latest iOS 17.3 update.

Open Settings , swipe down, and then tap Face ID & Passcode (or TouchID if your iPhone has it instead.)

, swipe down, and then tap (or TouchID if your iPhone has it instead.) Scroll down to Stolen Device Protection and tap Turn On Protection.

That's it. Your iPhone's security will now be enhanced. But even so, ensure you do not hand over your phone to strangers or access sensitive information in public without adequate privacy.

