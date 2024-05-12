Stanford's Apple Vision Pro Challenger AR Glasses, AI's Economic Impact And More: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

Loading... Loading...

The week has been a whirlwind of tech news, with major developments in augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and stock market trends. From Stanford’s groundbreaking AR glasses to Palantir’s impressive earnings report, let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Stanford’s Slimmer AR Glasses

Researchers at Stanford University have made waves in the world of AR with their new prototype glasses. These glasses, unlike the bulky Apple Inc.’s AAPL Vision Pro, are slim and light, resembling an everyday pair of glasses. The team has developed an AI-assisted holographic imaging technology that projects realistic, full-color, moving 3D images at varying depths. Read the full article here.

Palantir’s ‘Golden Buying Opportunity’

Despite a pullback after Q1 earnings, Palantir Technologies PLTR has caught the attention of bullish analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush. Ives lauded Palantir’s performance, which exceeded revenue expectations for the second quarter, and saw the pullback as a golden buying opportunity. Read the full article here.

AI’s Threat to Jobs and the Economy

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and creator of ChatGPT, has expressed serious concerns about the potential economic upheaval that AI can cause. Altman emphasized the need for more serious discussions about AI's impact on the economy, particularly in terms of potential job displacement. Read the full article here.

The ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has reiterated his belief that the world is in the early stages of a fourth industrial revolution, led by NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA CEO Jensen Huang, the ‘Godfather of AI’. Ives highlighted that AI investment is accelerating under Huang’s leadership. Read the full article here.

Nvidia: The ‘De Facto AI Standard’

Goldman Sachs has revised its 12-month price target for Nvidia Corporation, citing the company’s sustained demand for AI servers and an improving supply chain landscape. Nvidia’s significant year-to-date outperformance has led analysts to praise it as the ‘de facto AI standard for the foreseeable future’. Read the full article here.

