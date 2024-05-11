Trump Slams Judge's Gag Order On His Former Lawyer As 'A Disgrace:' 'What He Just Did Now Is A Joke'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump criticized the gag order imposed on his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen by Judge Juan Merchan in the ongoing hush money trial, branding it a “joke” and a “disgrace.”

What Happened: Trump expressed his disapproval of the gag order during his hush money trial on Friday, reported The Hill. The order restricts Cohen from discussing the case publicly as his testimony nears.

Trump’s legal team has repeatedly criticized Cohen’s public criticisms, arguing that the ex-president’s ability to respond is limited under the terms of the gag order.

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, requested that Cohen be prohibited from speaking publicly in the same way that Trump is restricted. Judge Merchan directed prosecutors to inform Cohen to refrain from making any further statements about the case.

Cohen is expected to testify on Monday and has been identified as a key witness for the district attorney’s office. He made a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had an affair with Trump in 2006, a claim he denies.

Trump’s gag order prevents him from attacking witnesses, jurors, prosecutors, court staff, and the judge’s family. However, it does not prevent him from criticizing the judge or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Why It Matters: The criminal trial against Trump alleges that he falsified business records for a hush money payment made to Daniels. The trial has seen several key witnesses, including Daniels herself, take the stand.

Daniels testified that she never asked for the money, which Trump allegedly paid to keep their affair a secret. Trump has consistently criticized the trial, calling it “fake” and asserting his innocence.

Earlier this week, Judge Merchan found Trump in violation of the gag order for the 10th time and ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine for attacking jurors. Trump stated he would be “very proud” to go to jail for violating the gag order.

