Stormy Daniels Wants Trump 'To Be Held Accountable,' Go To Jail: Former President's Lawyers Call For Mistrial Over 'Extraordinarily Prejudicial Testimony'

Loading... Loading...

A criminal trial against former President Donald Trump alleging that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels saw one of its key witnesses take the stand Tuesday.

What Happened: Daniels took the stand Tuesday in the case against Trump to share her side of the story.

The defense argued ahead of Daniels taking the stand that no details of alleged sexual interactions with Trump should be shared in court as the case is about records and payments, as shared by NBC News.

Details of meetings and intimacy with Trump were discussed Tuesday with objections pouring in from the defense throughout the proceedings. Daniels detailed the encounter and said she's ashamed she didn't stop it. The witness said she was not told by Trump to keep the encounter a secret.

Daniels told the court that she hates Trump. The adult actress said she wants the former president "to be held accountable." Daniels said if Trump is found guilty, he should "absolutely" go to jail.

The adult actress said that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen prevented her from telling the truth by putting a restraining order that would initiate a $1 million fine for breaking the non-disclosure agreement.

Daniels said part of a $130,000 payment meant she was not allowed share her story and couldn't have any contact with Trump. Daniels said signing the agreement wasn't about the money, but to move on.

"The money didn't matter to me. I didn't pick a number," Daniels said.

Trump's lawyers worked to show the jury that Daniels is not a credible witness. The defense team also shared that Daniels still owes Trump money related to a defamation lawsuit.

"I hope I don't have to pay him no matter what happens," Daniels said.

Daniels also testified that she was paid $125,000 for the licensing rights to her story used for a documentary on streaming platform Peacock, owned by Comcast Corporation CMCSA.

Related Link: Trump Hush Money Trial Has 12 Jurors: Here Are The 7 Men, 5 Women To Decide Former President’s Fate

Why It's Important: The trial on Tuesday became testy between the judge and lawyers with the prosecution that was told several times that they were having Daniels share unnecessary details which weren't relevant to the case.

Trump's lawyers filed for a mistrial citing evidence given by Daniels.

"This is extraordinarily prejudicial testimony and you can't fix it," Trump lawyer Todd Blanche said of Daniels' testimony. "This is the kind of testimony that makes it impossible to come back from."

Blanche argued that Daniels' testimony was meant to embarrass Trump and there is now a risk the jury won't be "able to focus on the evidence."

Judge Juan Merchan denied the motion for a mistrial.

"I agree that there were things that would have been better left unsaid. I think the witness was a little difficult to control," Merchan said.

Loading... Loading...

Trump echoed the calls for a mistrial with a post on social media.

"THE PROSECUTION, WHICH HAS NO CASE, HAS GONE TOO FAR. MISTRIAL!" Trump's posted on Truth Social.

Trump hit briefly on the case with reporters outside the courtroom Tuesday.

"This was a very big day … a very revealing day," Trump said.

Trump called the case a "disaster."

"Their case is totally falling apart."

The court will resume on Thursday with Daniels taking the stand once again. The trial against Trump is expected last six to eight weeks from an April 15 start date.

Aside from the criminal trial related to the hush money payments made to Daniels, another Trump court case got an update Tuesday.

Judge Aileen Cannon postponed Trump's Florida trial related to classified documents indefinitely. The trial was scheduled to begin on May 20 and could have overlapped with his current trial.

Read Next: Trump Unphased By Gag Order, Fines: ‘Our Constitution Is Far More Important Than Jail’

Photo: Shutterstock