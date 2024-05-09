Stormy Daniels Says She 'Never Asked For Money' In Trump Hush Money Case, Former President Declares He's 'So Innocent'

Loading... Loading...

Adult actress Stormy Daniels took the stand in a criminal trial against Donald Trump again on Thursday, completing her testimony that began earlier in the week.

Here's a look at what Daniels said and what else happened in the case.

What Happened: A criminal trial against former President Donald Trump alleged he falsified business records to conceal money paid to Daniels, known as hush money.

Daniels took to the stand Thursday to answer questions from Trump's lawyers before also seeing a redirect from the prosecution.

Daniels testified she had nothing to do with the charges initially brought in the case. Daniels also said that telling the truth about Trump has been a net negative for her, as shared by NBC News.

The adult actress said she last spoke to Trump in 2010.

Recalling a night of intimacy with Trump, Daniels told the court that she felt like she didn't have a choice and had to have sex with Trump, even though the former president didn't have a weapon or give her drugs or alcohol.

Trump's lawyers implied Daniels wouldn't have felt forced given her history working in adult films and had made up "phony stories" in her industry.

Daniels and Trump's lawyers were involved in several heated debates Thursday according to the report including over whether she ate dinner on the night in question and who asked for her phone number first, Trump or his bodyguard.

Trump's lawyers also questioned Daniels about business endeavors and ways she's made money in recent years, potentially profiting from being involved with Trump.

Daniels said she made no money speaking with "60 Minutes" about her story and felt she could speak out after Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen began sharing the story.

When asked about making money off of her relations with Trump, she said "nobody would ever want to publicly say that."

Daniels said she never asked for money from Trump. "I never asked for money from anyone in particular, I asked for money to tell my story,” she said.

What Else Happened: Daniels was not the only witness to take the stand on Thursday. Former White House assistant Madeleine Westerhout, HarperCollins employee Tracey Menzies and Rebecca Monochio, who was a former assistant to Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, testifie.

Westerhout said Trump would sometimes dictate his tweets to her. The former assistant would type up the tweet, print it out and let him see it before posting.

"The president liked to see the tweets before they went out," Westerhout said.

Similar to Wednesday's trial events, Trump's attorneys again requested a mistrial. The reason given was Daniels' testimony being unfair and including comments not necessary or pertaining to the charges of falsifying records.

Judge Juan Merchan denied the request for a mistrial.

Merchan also denied a request by Trump's lawyers to change the existing gag order. Trump has been found in violation of the gag order 10 times and fined $10,000. Merchan has threatened jail time for Trump for more violations of the gag order.

Trump's lawyers requested the gag order be lifted in regards to Daniels, who is now done testifying in the case.

"We ask that President Trump be allowed to respond publicly," lawyer Todd Blanche said. "It cannot be that he cannot respond to that, now that she's off the stand."

Trump called the ruling by Merchan a "disgrace" to the media after the trial ended for the day Thursday, but didn't clarify if it was the mistrial or gag order ruling.

"We're so innocent, there's never been anything like it," Trump said.

Photo: Trump, Daniels via Shutterstock