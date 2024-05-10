Trump Lashes Out At 'Fake' Hush Money Criminal Trial Ahead Of Michael Cohen's Monday Testimony: 'I'd Be Very Proud To Go To Jail For Our Constitution'

Loading... Loading...

A criminal trial alleging former President Donald Trump falsified business records for a hush money payment made to adult actress Stormy Daniels continued on Friday.

Here's the details from Friday and what's next.

What Happened: Friday featured fewer fireworks than the two days of testimony from Daniels on Tuesday and Thursday.

While the courtroom was less volatile, there were some words said outside the courtroom after the trial wrapped Friday.

Trump lashed out to reporters about the trial and a gag order that prevents him from talking about the witnesses in the case.

"I'm not allowed to say anything about anybody," Trump told reporters, according to NBC News.

Trump said "It's really very sad" that the charges could have been brought against him seven years ago, but instead come during the year of the 2024 presidential election.

"The whole case is fake. The judge is corrupt. What he did just now is a joke. It's a disgrace."

Trump also called out Judge Juan Merchan, who threatened the former president with incarceration with any further gag order violations.

"I'd be very proud to go to jail for our Constitution."

Trump said the case was about somebody paying a lawyer and the payment being marked down as a legal expense, which he knew nothing about.

"There is no crime."

Trump's comments came ahead of another key witness in the trial. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is set to begin testimony on Monday.

Cohen is expected to testify for multiple days and is a key witness for the prosecution. Cohen previously admitted to paying $130,000 to Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Merchan asked Friday that Cohen refrain from speaking publicly about the case or Trump ahead of Monday's testimony.

The order came after Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche said it was unfair Trump couldn't respond to Cohen's comments about the case due to the gag order.

Related Link: Trump Unphased By Gag Order, Fines: ‘Our Constitution Is Far More Important Than Jail’

Loading... Loading...

Why It's Important: Friday kicked off with Trump's former executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout continuing testimony from Thursday.

The former assistant recalled Trump being "very upset" when a story came out about Daniels.

"My understanding is that he knew it would be hurtful to his family," Westerhout said.

Westerhout also confirmed that she had met with the defense ahead of her testimony earlier in the week.

Paralegal Jaden Jarmel-Schneider testified Friday and provided a chart that showed invoices, general ledger details and the charges against Trump. The chart could help the jury visualize the charges in the case, NBC News said.

Paralegal Geogia Longstreet also returned to the stand Friday. She was asked about text messages and social media posts related to the case.

Telecommunications expert Daniel Dixon took the stand Friday and shared his analysis of Cohen's phone records.

Jenny Tomalin from Verizon also testified Friday and her testimony was used to help enter evidence from Verizon phone records in the trial.

Cohen could be one of the last witnesses called by the prosecution with comments that they plan to call two more witnesses and could be done by the end of next week.

Read Next: Hope Hicks Testifies On Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen’s ‘Mr. Fix It’ Moniker: ‘Only Because He Broke It First’

Photo: Shutterstock