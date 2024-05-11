Tired Of Swiping Left And Right? Bumble Founder Says AI Could Do It For You: 'No. No. Truly'

Loading... Loading...

Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Bumble Inc. BMBL, has suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) could revolutionize the online dating industry.

What Happened: Herd discussed the potential of AI in modern dating at the Bloomberg Technology Summit.

She proposed the idea of an “AI dating concierge” that could help users navigate their insecurities and even go on dates on their behalf. Herd believes that AI could alleviate the pressure on human users and foster healthy relationships.

She also suggested that AI could teach users how to flirt, potentially addressing the issue of the average U.S. single not dating due to a lack of confidence or fear.

“If you want to get really out there, there is a world where your dating concierge could go and date for you with [an]other dating concierge,” she said. "No. No. Truly," she reiterated her stance when the audience gasped and chuckled.

Why It Matters: These comments come after Herd’s resignation as Bumble’s CEO in January 2024 after a decade-long tenure at the top, with Lidiane Jones taking over.

Under Jones’ leadership, Bumble has made significant changes, such as removing the requirement for women to send the first message, a feature that was previously a signature of the app.

Besides, Herd’s vision for AI in online dating is not entirely new. In a previous interview, she spoke about the potential of AI to transform relationships, acknowledging the concerns around AI’s impact on human companionship.

Price Action: Bumble's shares closed at $11.45 on Friday, unchanged from the previous close, according to Benzinga Pro.

