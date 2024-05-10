OpenAI's Sam Altman Shoots Down Search Engine And GPT-5 Rumors, Teases May 13 Event: 'Some New Stuff…People Will Love'

Loading... Loading...

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, shot down rumors that the AI startup is developing a search engine or launching GPT-5. Instead, he confirmed that a May 13 event is scheduled to talk about "some new stuff" the company is working on.

What Happened: Altman took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday to downplay rumors of OpenAI launching a search engine to take on Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

"Not GPT-5, not a search engine, but we've been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! Feels like magic to me.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

He did not provide any further details about the new projects.

Curiously, Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI's post points out that this "new stuff" includes demos of "some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates" instead of something bigger.

See Also: Prominent Apple Bull Reveals Surprise Takeaway From Apple’s iPad Launch

Why It Matters: Altman’s post comes at a time when OpenAI was reportedly set to announce its AI-powered search product, potentially intensifying its rivalry with Google.

Altman’s post also follows OpenAI’s recent announcement of new AI tools for image detection and content authentication.

Moreover, this post comes after Altman’s recent teasing of GPT-5 and calling GPT-4 the "dumbest model" people will ever have to use again. He also pointed out his commitment to developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) regardless of how much it costs.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Agrees ‘Meta Can’t Be Trusted’ After Zuckerberg-Led Social Media Giant Hit With $37M Fine Over Data Sharing Practices

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock