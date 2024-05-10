Elon Musk Going For YouTube? Billionaire Now Wants You To Post Your Movies, TV Shows And Podcasts On X To Monetize

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has improved a feature to boast about – the ability to post several hours-long videos on the social media platform.

What Happened: In the latest sign that Musk wants to evolve X into the "everything app" that he and CEO Linda Yaccarino have been talking about since 2023, users can now post up to 4-hour-long videos on the social media platform.

This can be anything from your movies to TV shows and podcasts – the usual copyright restrictions still apply, according to X's policies in line with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, or DMCA.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

"Post your movies, TV series or podcast on this platform and monetize by turning on subscriptions!"

Musk has been vocal about inviting YouTubers and podcasters to post their content on X. More specifically, he invited popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, to post his videos on X.

See Also: ChatGPT Creator Sam Altman Feels It’s A ‘Massive, Massive Issue’ That We Don’t Take AI’s Threat To Jobs And Economy ‘Seriously Enough’

However, according to a Benzinga analysis, Donaldson is better off posting his videos on Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL YouTube.

Why It Matters: Musk’s platform, X, has been evolving into an “everything app,” offering features such as audio and video calls, photo and video sharing, money transfers, job searches, and more.

Musk’s X has been expanding its features to become a one-stop social media platform. The social media platform has over a million job postings using the “Job Cards” feature.

This was after Musk referred to Microsoft Corp.'s LinkedIn as "cringe." Just two weeks later, X rolled out the Job Cards feature, allowing employers to find employees directly on the platform.

Musk’s vision for X as the “everything app” has been further realized with the addition of audio and video calls. The calling feature was announced in August 2023 and is now available for both iOS and Android users.

Loading... Loading...

Musk’s strategy to transform X into a comprehensive social media platform is evident in the rapid increase in video consumption. Yaccarino revealed that video views on X had increased by 465% in the run-up to the New York Fashion Week in 2023.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Prominent Apple Bull Reveals Surprise Takeaway From Apple's iPad Launch: Tim Cook's AI Ambitions Now ‘Lot Faster…With Announcement Of M4 Chip'

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock