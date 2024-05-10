Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Vows To 'Fight With Our Fingernails' Against Hamas After Biden Threatens Arms Freeze: 'We Will Stand Alone'

Loading... Loading...

In a response to the U.S. warning of potential arms restrictions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged that Israel will stand alone and “fight with our fingernails.”

What Happened: Netanyahu made the statement on Thursday following the ceasefire negotiations in Cairo, which ended without an agreement. The talks’ failure has raised concerns about a possible Israeli offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, reported The Guardian.

The U.S. President, Joe Biden, had warned the previous night that the U.S. would not supply bombs and artillery shells if the Israel Defense Forces launched a major offensive on Rafah. Despite this, Netanyahu stated, “If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. If we need to, we will fight with our fingernails.”

He also expressed hope for a resolution with the U.S., stating, “We often had our agreements but we've had our disagreements. We've been able to overcome them. I hope we can overcome them now, but we will do what we have to do to protect our country.”

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump: An Emerging Trend Among This Demographics Could Severely Handicap One Candidate, Poll Reveals

Despite the U.S. warning, the Israeli military claims it has the necessary armaments for its planned operations in Rafah. The failure to reach an agreement in the recent negotiations has increased fears of an imminent Israeli attack on the city.

Why It Matters: The U.S. warning to Israel comes amid a tense situation in the Middle East. President Biden had paused the delivery of powerful bombs to Israel, citing their use in killing civilians in Gaza.

Despite criticism from some, Biden’s administration has continued to enforce conditions on U.S. military aid to Israel, urging the country to avoid escalating military actions in Rafah.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have seized control of the Rafah crossing, the main gateway between Gaza and Egypt, following a softened version of a ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas. However, this proposal reportedly contains terms that are unacceptable to Israel.

These developments have drawn criticism from high-profile figures, with hedge fund titan Bill Ackman labeling Biden’s arms-freeze warning to Israel as “one of the worst acts against an ally.”

Read Next: Trump Disapproves Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Bid To Oust House Speaker Mike Johnson: ‘She’s Got Fight…But This Is Not The Time’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.