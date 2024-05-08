Biden Enforcing Conditions On US Military Aid To Israel Is The 'Responsible, Secure And Just Thing To Do,' Says AOC

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) commended President Joe Biden’s decision to enforce conditions on U.S. military aid to Israel, calling it a “responsible, secure, and just” move.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her approval of Biden’s stance on military aid to Israel. She tweeted, “President Biden enforcing conditions on US military aid and holding the Israeli gov to the same bar we hold all our allies to is the responsible, secure, and just thing to do.”

Her tweet came in the wake of reports that the Biden administration had put a hold on a weapons shipment to Israel, amid growing concerns over potential Israeli military action in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Why It Matters: The decision to halt the weapons shipment, which included high-payload munitions, reflects concerns over a potential large-scale military offensive in Rafah, which could have significant humanitarian implications. It also underscores the growing discord between Israel and the U.S. where the Biden administration seeks to condition aid on commitments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit civilian casualties.

This move aligns with Biden’s recent public remarks condemning violent incidents at pro-Palestinian protests on U.S. university campuses, asserting that such lawlessness will not be tolerated.

