Tesla Cybertrucks Stopped At Border On Suspicion Of Being Smuggled Into Russia: Report

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA began deliveries of the highly anticipated Cybertruck pickup truck in November.

The vehicle is only available in the U.S. and has a long waiting list.

What Happened: The Cybertruck remains in high demand among many Tesla fans with some people even buying reservation places in line to get the vehicle on eBay.

While consumers might be willing to pay a little extra to get their hands on a Cybertruck, it's unclear how much one potentially wealthy Russian spent to try and smuggle in two Cybertrucks to the country.

The Lithuanian customs office shared that it detained two Cybertrucks at the Salčininku checkpoint, which borders Lithuania and Belarus. As shared via a Facebook video, the customs office believes the vehicles may have been headed to Russia.

The Cybertrucks in question were made in 2023 and were among the first production units of the Tesla vehicle according to the video, as shared by PC Mag.

"It is suspected that these cars would later be transported and registered in Russia," the video post said according to a translation.

Lithuania is a member of the European Union, which currently doesn't allow passenger vehicle exports to Russia.

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into smuggling and violation of international sanctions."

The drivers of the vehicles were released after questioning according to the post.

Why It's Important: While the Cybertruck is not for sale in Europe, Tesla will be doing a marketing tour of the vehicle in May and June.

It is unknown who the vehicles may have been for and the investigation may never find out.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an interview with Tucker Carlson earlier this year.

"I think there's no stopping Elon Musk," Putin said.

Putin called Musk "a smart guy" and a "talented businessman."

At least one Cybertruck made its way to Russia with the owner showing the vehicle off on YouTube, according to AutoEvolution.

That vehicle was brought into Russia via Belarus. The owner said the amount paid for the Cybertruck was an offer the original purchaser couldn't refuse.

