'There's No Stopping Elon Musk,' Says Putin In Tucker Carlson Chat; Remains Non-Commital On Releasing Imprisoned US Journalist

In a recent interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his admiration for billionaire tech mogul and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, referring to him as ‘a smart guy’.

What Happened: Putin’s praise for Musk was part of a conversation with Tucker Carlson, which was posted online on Thursday. “I think there's no stopping Elon Musk,” Putin said, adding that Musk is a smart person who will do as he sees fit, reported The Hill.

Musk has been a controversial figure recently due to his rebranding of X, formerly known as Twitter, and his endorsement of unproven theories. Despite this, Putin has previously lauded Musk as “an outstanding person” for his decision to block internet access from his Starlink satellites during a Ukrainian raid.

Musk’s vast communications network, which includes several major media and technology companies, plays a crucial role in Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Carlson, a former cable news host, also commended Musk for his management of X, the platform where the former Fox News anchor launched his new show.

Carlson also raised concerns over the imprisonment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia for nearly a year with Putin.

He directly appealed to Putin to release Gershkovich as a gesture of decency, emphasizing the significance of the situation in the United States.

Putin responded noncommittally, citing previous gestures of goodwill from Russia and expressing a willingness to resolve the issue but mentioning ongoing discussions through special services channels.

The Russian president stated, "We have done so many gestures of goodwill out of decency that I think we have run out of them," highlighting Russia’s perception of unreciprocated gestures. He added, "I believe an agreement can be reached," indicating a potential resolution through negotiations.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Musk has been in the spotlight for his interactions with Russia. In October 2022, Musk reportedly spoke with Putin and even offered to fight him in single combat for Ukraine. He later commented on the potential of Putin’s successor being unlikely to be amenable to peace with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Carlson’s interview with Putin has also stirred controversy. Prior to the interview, Carlson urged Americans to listen to it “like a free citizen.” However, his decision to interview Putin was criticized by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who labeled him a ‘useful idiot’ for the Kremlin.

